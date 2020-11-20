Lewiston City Council passes mask mandate

The vote comes the same day the Panhandle Health District adopted a mask mandate for the state's five northern counties.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston City Council passed a mask mandate during a regular meeting on Thursday night.

The motion came more than 5 hours into the meeting and passed with a 4-3 vote. The move comes the same day that the Panhandle Health District passed a mask mandate for the state's five northern counties.

Idaho Governor Brad Little also moved the state back to modified Stage 2 in his Rebounds plan as coronavirus cases spike in the Gem state. Washington is also seeing record-high numbers of daily coronavirus cases.