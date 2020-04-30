LeBron James announced Wednesday that his foundation along with education company XQ will be teaming up with all four major TV networks for "Graduate Together," an event aimed at honoring the senior class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour special will air on on Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT and at 7 p.m. CDT/MDT. It will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and streamed online. It will include performances from celebrities and messages from students and teachers.

"This will be a moment to come together—as one nation—to applaud this rite of passage. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating the Class of 2020’s achievements," according to the Graduate 2020 website.

Facebook is holding a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT with commencement addresses by Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles. Miley Cyrus will perform "The Climb."

Many high school graduation ceremonies across the country have been forced to resort to livestreaming because of social distancing requirements to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

