King County moving on to Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery

SEATTLE — Washington state’s most populous county was approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening from Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, will be allowed to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. Health authorities announced King County was OK’d for Phase 2, while Island, Lewis and Mason counties will be allowed to transition to Phase 3.

Phase 2 increases outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, allows small group gatherings of five people or less, opens barbershops and salons, opens restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

King County, which has been in a modified Phase 1, was approved for that halfway step earlier this month when the county didn't meet metrics to move to Phase 2.

This week the county began preparations to move onto Phase 2, including a plan to distribute 25 million face coverings. As of Thursday, 1.5 million cloth face masks had arrived and were distributed to 16 cities. Distribution could take about a month, according to the county.

Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually — across the state.

In Washington state, there are now three counties in Phase 1, two counties in modified Phase 1, 19 counties in Phase 2 and 15 counties in Phase 3. King County was the last county in western Washington to move out of Phase 1.