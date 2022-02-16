Washington 1 of 5 states with mask mandate. Inslee to address it Thursday.

During a Feb. 9 press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee said he expected to give Washingtonians a date “next week” on when all masking requirements would end.

SEATTLE — Washington is one of just five states with an indoor mask mandate still in place, but that could change as Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to discuss the issue Thursday.

Inslee’s office said the governor plans to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on the latest COVID-19 trends and “plans for transitioning to the next phase of Washington state's COVID-19 response.” KING 5 will carry the press conference live on TV, king5.com and the KING 5 mobile app.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will join Inslee to discuss the next steps for mask requirements in schools. That will include information on the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction's obligation to enforce current mandates.

The update comes a week after Inslee said Washington’s outdoor mask mandate would lift Feb. 18. The outdoor mask mandate was put in place in September and required masks for events with 500 or more people.

While Inslee didn’t set a date to alter the universal indoor mask mandate – which has been in place since Aug. 23, 2021 – the governor said the “day is coming” when there wouldn’t be a masking requirement. During the Feb. 9 press conference, Inslee also said he expected to give Washingtonians a date “next week” on when all masking requirements would end.

Inslee said Feb. 9 that officials wanted another week of data to get a sense of where the COVID situation would be in March. Although cases have been sharply falling since the omicron variant’s peak in mid-January, average daily case rates are still the highest they have been since the pandemic began, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.