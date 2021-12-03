Inslee to give update Friday on reopening Washington schools

As teachers become vaccinated and more students return to classroom, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on reopening Washington schools.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee plans to give an update Friday on reopening K-12 schools in Washington.

Inslee is scheduled to give a briefing at 11:30 a.m. with state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. KING 5 will livestream the briefing in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube channel.

The announcement comes after Washington state moved teachers up in priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and more schools begin offering virus testing.

In February, conservative think tank Washington Policy Center found that the state is falling behind in the rest of the country for in-person instruction. Aggregate data shows the state's percentage of students in classrooms is among the lowest in the country, the group said.

The group's data didn't line up with that from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. But either way, the number of students who attend in-person classes are low when compared to other parts of the country.

Inslee and Reykdal have been putting pressure on schools to return to in-person learning.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has $714 million in COVID-19 relief for schools, which is only available to districts with a plan to return.

In the past few weeks, Inslee has been touring schools that have had in-person learning to encourage other districts to see how it can be done without outbreaks.

While many districts have plans for some form of in-person learning, some of the larger districts in the state, including Seattle and Kent, have struggled to announce a plan for even the smallest children to return to class.