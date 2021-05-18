'It just feels good': Whitman County moves back to Phase 3 after more than a month

The county moved back to Phase 2 on April 16, and was stuck there when Governor Jay Inslee instituted a two-week pause on the reopening plan.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Whitman County moved back up to Phase 3 on Tuesday after more than a month in Phase 2.

The county failed to meet Phase 3 metrics during an early April evaluation, sending it back to Phase 2. Governor Jay Inslee then instituted a two-week pause in the reopening plan at the beginning of May, before announcing that all counties would move to Phase 3 on Tuesday and would remain there until the state's full reopening date of June 30.

Restaurant owners in Whitman County are excited for the chance to see more people at their tables.

"It just feels good. It has been really nice, obviously at any point, having people inside the building and to safely do so," said Jill Bielenberg, owner of Birch and Barley in Pullman. "So it's an exciting next step for business recovery all across the state."

Her restaurants and others in Whitman County are now allowed to welcome more people back for indoor dining. To be exact, they can now open to 75 percent indoor capacity, up from the 50 percent they were required to follow in Phase 2. They can also now seat up to 10 people at a table, instead of the limit of six in Phase 2.

Bielenberg said the increased capacity will be helpful in allowing them to accommodate people going out to celebrate.

"Probably the biggest piece for us is we're a place where people do like to celebrate, and so having that six-person limit just limited us," she said. "Now having that number go up will be, will be helpful, whether its birthday celebrations or just get togethers, that a few more people can gather."

Its also helpful for businesses in Pullman with most Washington State University students having left for summer break, which makes up most of the city's population.

But Pullman City Councilmember Brandon Chapman thinks that Pullman's permanent population being more free to go to their favorite local businesses, along with Governor Inslee setting a reopening date of June 30, can help with some of the pains of the last few weeks.

"Now, at least knowing things are going to open up and regular residents that live here permanently can go out and maybe feel a little more safe doing business, at least you can hope that can be a band-aid on so many of the students are leaving," Chapman said.

For Bielenberg and her team at Birch and Barley, she hopes the reopening plan will help people feel like things are getting back to normal.