HAYDEN, Idaho — The IRS has spent the last few weeks sending $1,200 stimulus checks to citizens as the novel coronavirus pandemic keeps a strong grip on the economy.

But one problem arose from the sending of these checks meant to help those struggling as many businesses are shut down - some are opening their mailboxes to find checks addressed to deceased loved ones.

Mark Minick of Hayden, Idaho is one of these people. He received a check addressed to his mother-in-law, who passed away a year-and-a-half ago.

"It says her name, and then it has the four letters 'DECD' after her name, and then it has my wife's name on it. I'm saying, 'Why would the government send a deceased person a $1,200 stimulus check when my son, who is disabled, hasn't got his checks yet?'" Minick told KREM's Mark Hanrahan.

Minick said he got the check in the mail in early May. It was made out to his mother-in-law, who died in November of 2018.

After her name, the letters "DECD" appear, showing that the U.S. Treasury knew she was deceased when it sent the check.

This left Minick wondering why she would be sent a check, given she was deceased and had been for some time before the pandemic even began.

"I figure if its computerized and the word deceased is on the check, the IRS must know that she's deceased. So, how did it get through any kind of computer screening to develop a check to start with," Minick said. "How many of these are going wrong? How many people aren't getting their checks? You'd think in this computer age, things could be just a little smarter."

Minick isn't alone, either. People across the country have reported receiving a stimulus check for a dead family member.

Alice Gustafson and Cheryl Calm, two women from Portland, also got checks in error.

"You'd think they'd be careful and, within their own system, identify and filter out who are dead," Calm said.

What to do if you receive a deceased relative's check

The issue of people receiving a dead relative's check has become so widespread that the IRS added directions to its website on Monday on how to return a check received in error.

The IRS guidance instructs people to write "void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check. After that, the recipient needs to send it back to the IRS location listed for their state.

If a person already cashed the check, or the payment was received through direct deposit, the IRS said the recipient should send a personal check or money order to the U.S. Treasury.

The guidance also instructs recipients to write "2020 EIP" and include the taxpayer identification number of the intended recipient of the check, as well as including a brief explanation of why its being returned.

This also goes for those who filed jointly with a spouse, but the spouse has since passed away, as their portion will need to be returned.

Those in Washington can send the check back to the Fresno Internal Revenue Service at 5045 East Butler Avenue, Fresno, California, 93888. Those in Idaho can send it to the Philadelphia Internal Revenue Service at 2970 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19104.

But for Minick, questions still remain unanswered.

He wonders how many people will simply spend the money, and if the IRS can even track the checks sent to the deceased.

"I'd be very curious, how many millions of dollars might be going to people ... whether they're getting the checks back or trying to cash them, where's the money going," he said.

