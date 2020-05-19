SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will speak about additional guidelines for county variances and emergency small business grants at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The press conference comes a week after Spokane county's application to move forward to phase 2 was denied by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman, because the criteria for larger counties to reopen sooner has not yet been established.

In total, 10 Washington counties have been approved to move on to phase two of the state's reopening plan early. Those counties have less than 75 thousand people, and hadn't seen a new coronavirus case for three weeks.

Ferry, Pend Orielle, Stevens and Asotin county are all included on that list.

