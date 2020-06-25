Governor Inslee to meet with front-line workers in Spokane

The governor will also meet with health and political leaders.

SPOKANE, Wash — Governor Inslee will be visiting Spokane on Thursday amid a recent spike in new cases in the area.

He has a series of meetings planned with local elected officials, health leaders, and reps from the region's hospitals.

But the first meeting of the day is with a group called the Spokane Alliance. That's a collective of non-profits, churches, and unions that sometimes get together to promote common goals.

In this case, the goal is making sure the governor understand the perspective of the front-line workers on the ground.

"While it's important to hear from the people in government, it's also really important to hear from the community," said Dr. Luis Manriquez, who heads the Health Equity Circle, a member of the Spokane Alliance. "The particulars really matter. So from the particulars of people's stories you can really get a sense of how to address those needs."

Manriquez says he and the rest of the alliance will aim to convey to the governor the concerns of folks like grocery store employees, transit workers, and health care professionals.

"Questions around safety, returning to work, social distancing and masks," he said.

The trip to Spokane marks only the second time since the pandemic began that Inslee has left his Western Washington base of operations. The first was to Yakima, which Inslee called the state's coronavirus epicenter.

So, the fact that he's coming to Spokane at the same time we're seeing all-time highs in new cases may be a bit concerning to some. But Manriquez says he's not reading into it that way.

"The signal that it sends to me is that the governor is concerned about the entire state, and that it's really valuable to come out to the east side and hear from people out here," he said. "So I look at it as a positive thing."

Inslee is expected to arrive around noon and wrap up his public appearances sometime after 3 o'clock.