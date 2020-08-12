Gov. Inslee, Spokane City Council president call on feds for more COVID-19 aid

Gov. Inslee said Washington is prepared to extend unemployment benefits for those who are self-employed and contract workers if Congress fails to act.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Gov. Inslee announced on Tuesday that he would extend current COVID-19 restrictions through the new year, he and another local leader are calling on the federal government to provide more COVID-19 aid for struggling businesses and workers.

The extension bans indoor dining at restaurants, along with closing most gyms and movie theaters, through Jan. 4, 2021. The restrictions were initially set to expire on Dec. 14.

Inslee said the state is allocating an additional $50 million in economic support for businesses and safeguards for workers impacted by the pandemic. That's in addition to the millions in relief announced when the restrictions were first put into place.

In a statement, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said in part that the additional aid isn't close to enough" to "remedy the suffering" of small businesses.

"The federal government is in the best financial and legal position to provide robust financial aid to the community," Beggs wrote.

With time running out, Congress is considering a COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. The $908 billion aid package would be attached to a larger year-end spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown this coming weekend.

Right now, Congress is preparing to pass a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend and give lawmakers more time to sort through issues.

"I urge all members of Congress to enact the currently proposed down payment of $908 billion this week so that those sacrificing their economic health for the overall health of the community are not left behind," Beggs wrote in part.

"The City of Spokane will continue to do everything in its power to support businesses and their employees as they grapple with this virus. The City stands ready to continue distributing millions of dollars for rental assistance, childcare and small business support that it efficiently distributed previously as soon as Congress sends us those funds," his statement continues.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which helps unemployed workers whose regular benefits have been exhausted, is set to expire on Dec. 26, 2020, if Congress does not take action.

This also goes for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for those who are otherwise not covered, including members of the gig economy and contract workers.

Inslee said in a tweet on Tuesday that "Congress should act on relief," but Washington state is prepared to extend PUA benefits beyond Dec. 25, 2020, if they do not.

That means business owners, self-employed workers and independent contractors in Washington state would still be eligible for assistance, Inslee added.

Council President Breean Beggs' full statement is as follows:

We learned today that the increasing infection rate of the Corona Virus will require an extension of pandemic restriction which will result in continued suffering by our community members, especially those working in the hospitality industry, until we beat back this disease. I was gratified to hear that the State of Washington will extend pandemic unemployment benefits that are set to expire on December 26th and increase the direct financial support of COVID impacted businesses by $50 million this month. While this will help, it isn't close to enough aid to remedy the suffering. The federal government is in the best financial and legal position to provide robust financial aid to the community. I urge all members of Congress to enact the currently proposed down payment of $908 billion this week so that those sacrificing their economic health for the overall health of the community are not left behind. The City of Spokane will continue to do everything in its power to support businesses and their employees as they grapple with this virus. The City stands ready to continue distributing millions of dollars for rental assistance, childcare and small business support that it efficiently distributed previously as soon as Congress sends us those funds.