WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee expected to make reopening phase announcement

Gov. Jay Inslee and public health officials are discussing Washington state's response to the pandemic at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce on Tuesday if any counties, including Spokane, will move phases in the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.

Inslee is providing an update on Washington's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, one day after officials evaluated metrics throughout the state. He will be joined by state Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Umair Shah and Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Spokane County was not meeting the metrics to remain in Phase 3 of reopening as of Monday, Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez said. He said he was hopeful Spokane was on the right track but then a spike occurred from about April 20-28.

To stay in Phase 3, Spokane County would need to meet at least one of two metrics: fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week span or fewer than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week span. According to data acquired from the Spokane Regional Health District, the county's case rate for the two-week span of April 19 to May 2 is 287.9 and the hospitalization rate for the one-week span of April 26 to May 2 is 5.35. If the state uses those date ranges and its data isn't wildly different from what SRHD is reporting, Spokane County will have to go back to Phase 2 on May 7.

However, it is possible Inslee could announce a change to the rules, which he has done in the past. A spokesperson for Inslee's office recently said any decisions on phase rollbacks would be dependent on metrics from the DOH.

Under Phase 3, indoor spaces, such as restaurants and movie theaters, can have 50% occupancy. Up to 400 people can attend indoor and outdoor activities, such as concerts and high school graduations, as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced. Outdoor events with permanent facilities can have 25% occupancy for spectators.

Phase 2 restricts occupancy in indoor spaces at 25% and caps small indoor group gatherings at five people.

Cowlitz, Pierce, and Whitman counties were the first to be moved back to Phase 2 after all counties were moved to Phase 3 as the state transitioned to a county-by-county based system for reopening.

Health officials also moved Ferry County back to Phase 2 of reopening on Friday amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 100 people following a three-day-long superspreader event.

Recently updated guidelines for spectator events and churches in Washington now allow venues to designate "vaccinated sections" within their facilities that can be seated at full capacity.