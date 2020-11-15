Inslee will announce measures to combat the rapid and "alarming" rise of coronavirus cases in Washington. You can watch the press conference live on KREM.com.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference in Olympia at 11 a.m. Sunday to discuss ways to combat the rapid and "alarming" rise of COVID-19 in Washington, according to the governor's office.

The governor's office hasn't released any more information about what those actions could be.

The Washington State Department of Health announced Washington had reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Friday, with 2,147 new cases. The department reported over a thousand new cases a day every day last week, according to a release.

“We all must take immediate action if we want to avoid overwhelming our hospital systems,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman in a release Friday. “And we must take action now to save lives—lives of the people we care for and love.”

On Friday, Nov. 13, Inslee issued a travel advisory asking out of state visitors to quarantine for two weeks after their arrival to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The advisory also recommended individuals limit their interactions to their immediate households.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, Inslee held a press conference asking Washington residents not to travel for Thanksgiving as coronavirus cases spike around the country.

“COVID cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said in a release. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce the further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”