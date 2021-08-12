Spokane health officer, others urge indoor masks regardless of vaccine status

The 35 Washington health officers say people should wear masks in indoor public settings "where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown."

Spokane's health officer, along with those from 34 other jurisdictions in Washington state, are urging people to wear masks indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The health officers, including Interim Spokane Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez, released a joint statement on Thursday in response to increasing coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and the highly contagious delta variant's presence throughout Washington. In their statement, the 35 health officers say people should wear masks in indoor public settings "where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown."

The full statement is as follows:

"The health officers representing all 35 local health jurisdictions in Washington state have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities. We recommend all residents wear facial coverings when in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown. This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Vaccinations are our best defense against COVID-19 and are safe, effective, and readily available for everyone age 12 and over. Please get yours immediately if you are not already vaccinated."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that all people in areas with significant transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated, to help prevent the spread of the delta variant.

The other Washington health officers who signed the statement – apart from Velázquez – include those representing Northeast Tri County, Whitman County, Chelan-Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Asotin County, Lincoln County, Benton-Franklin and Klickitat counties and Okanogan County.

Masking is of particular importance in settings such as grocery or retail stores, theaters and family entertainment centers where it is difficult to know the vaccination status of everyone present, health officials said.

Nearly 250,000 people have initiated COVID-19 vaccination in Spokane County. Health officials reiterated that vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 and greatly decreases the likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization and death.