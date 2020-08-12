Inchelium placed under curfew until further notice due to 'severe outbreak of COVID-19'

The curfew goes into effect immediately and restricts non-essential travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

INCHELIUM, Wash. — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation has placed Inchelium under a curfew "until further notice" due to a "severe outbreak of COVID-19," according to a report from the Tribal Tribune.

The Tribal Tribune, which is owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, announced the curfew in a release on its site on Monday night. The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. every day until further notice, according to the report.

During the curfew, all residents and visitors must remain indoors and only essential travel is allowed, according to the release. The curfew goes into effect immediately.