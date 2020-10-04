IDAHO, USA — Idaho Governor Brad Little is urging people to avoid attending Easter Sunday church services in person, instead asking people to attend remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an opinion piece sent out on Friday, Little said, "This Easter Sunday, Teresa and I will attend church services remotely bu ourselves but still together with our friends and community members."

Little also said, "Yes, we would like to worship in our traditional fashion, but these are unique times and circumstances."

The governor said that the coronavirus has caused changes, but the changes will be temporary, and things such as attending church in person will go back to normal eventually.

"With coronavirus, we must keep our faith as well as keep our distance," Little said.

The piece comes as some churches plan on holding some sort of in-person events for Easter Sunday. For example, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press, the Altar Church will be handing out communion wafers and juice in sealed plastic starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The paper is also reporting members of the church that will present will be wearing masks and gloves, with law enforcement present.

RELATED: Sacred Heart taking part in coronavirus study for experimental drug remdesivir

RELATED: Our lives won't look 'normal' again until we have coronavirus vaccine, doctor says