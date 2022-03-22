Idaho dance group stuck in Ireland because of COVID-19

Nine members of the Red Hot Mamas group from Coeur d' Alene are quarentining after testing positive for the illness during their trip.

BOISE, Idaho — Nine members of a musical-comedy group from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho are stuck in Ireland after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Red Hot Mamas gave a well-received performance at the March 17 St. Patrick’s Festival Parade in Limerick, Ireland, but some members had to stay in the country longer than expected after falling ill.

Trip leader Pam Ames says about half the group of 15 had to quarantine in Ireland this past week, although six participants who tested negative did fly home.

"This is irony. The disease that kept us from Ireland for 2 years, is now keeping the majority of our ladies in Ireland (me included)," Ames posted on Facebook. "We're in a Covid Isolation Hotel near Dublin until next week. So far no real bad cases."

All of the women on the trip were vaccinated against COVID-19 and met all travel requirements from the U.S., Ireland and the Centers for Disease Control.

Although one woman was briefly hospitalized with a fever, members of the group had "mostly mild symptoms of coughing, sneezing, and congestion," Ames posted.

She wrote Monday that the remaining Red Hot Mamas are making progress on arrangements to fly home soon.

