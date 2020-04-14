The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

Key Facts:

33 deaths among 1,455 cases in Idaho

45 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Tuesday, April 14

5 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District Reports there are 45 cases in Kootenai County, and 4 cases in Bonner County. There have been no deaths.

Gov. Little says he hasn't made a decision on extending stay-at-home order

In an interview released by the governor's office, Little said there has not been enough testing in Idaho due to a lack of necessary supplies, but noted that state officials are leaving "no stone unturned" in an effort to procure supplies needed for testing.

The governor also said he has not yet made a decision on whether to extend Idaho's stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Wednesday, adding that he is gathering information available from "all of the collective science," before making a decision.

"What we don't want is to have another wave [of coronavirus cases]," he said. "I'm very concerned about the economic impact but if you have another wave, it could be more devastating than the first one and I want people to have confidence that we're doing the right thing. So the decision that we're gonna make in the next couple days is gonna be based on how do we prevent another wave and do the best we can to protect the longterm safety and the economic resilience of the state of Idaho."

Little is scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the stay-at-home order.

