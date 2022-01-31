Idaho National Guard activated to help prisons, clinics overburdened by COVID-19

Seventy-five guardsmen will assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, which are struggling with staffing shortages caused by employees out sick.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday morning that he will again activate the National Guard to assist in the state's fight against COVID-19 as cases continue to soar.

This is the fourth time that the Idaho National Guard has been activated in response to the pandemic.

According to Little, 75 guardsmen will assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, both of which are grappling with staffing shortages and worker absences due to COVID-19.

The governor said that 503 additional personnel have been secured through a state contract to help out at Idaho hospitals, which are still struggling to contain the surge.

“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time. The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy,” Little said.

Crisis standards of care were enacted for the second time in southwest Idaho last week due to shortages of both blood and staff.

