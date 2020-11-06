IDAHO, USA — Idaho has been in Stage Three of the four-phased "Idaho Rebounds Plan" for nearly two weeks.

By June 12, the state is set to begin Stage Four - the final phase - if the state meets all the necessary criteria.

Some factors include a 14-day period of a downward trend or low levels of COVID-19, available ventilators, intensive care unit beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely care for additional coronavirus patients in hospitals.

Governor Brad Little is set to make an announcement on the plan on Thursday.

On this graph, you can see that in terms of a 14-day average, Idaho is "flattening out."

Confirmed coronavirus cases and ER visits in Idaho by day

KREM

On Wednesday, there were 40 new cases, and a total of 85 cumulative deaths statewide.

In Idaho, there are 2,947 confirmed cases. This number is different from the cumulative probable number.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare describes confirmed cases as "a person with a positive laboratory test result for COVID-19 using a molecular amplification technique."

So far, 2,628 people have recovered and 262 people have been hospitalized from coronavirus in the state.

Another factor in determining whether Idaho will move forward is emergency room visits related to COVID-19.

On this graph you can see that those numbers have declined significantly. The biggest spike is seen on March 16, with 89 emergency room visits. In the last two weeks, the number of visits hasn't topped more than 15.

14-day moving average of coronavirus cases in Idaho

KREM

If Idaho goes on to Stage Four, employers can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, non-essential travel will continue, gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed following physical distancing guidelines and nightclubs will operate normally.

More information on the plan can be found on the Idaho Rebounds website.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Three counties move into next phases of 'Safe Start' reopening

RELATED: 2020 Spokane County Interstate Fair to go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Interactive map and timelines tracking coronavirus numbers and trends in Idaho