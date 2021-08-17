Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho health officials provide COVID-19 update

The briefing starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to host a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to give an update on COVID-19 in the Gem State.

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.



Those scheduled to attend the briefing from Health and Welfare include Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

The public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Idaho once again due to the spread of the delta variant. Dr. Jim Souza with St. Luke’s recently said the fourth surge of COVID-19 is on track to be worse than the surge in December 2020.

According to one version of modeling by IDHW, the state could see 2,500 hospital admissions weekly and 30,000 new cases per week by mid-October, which is more than 4,000 new cases each day. The previous high was 2,298 a day back in December.



This set of data was taken from a model that shows low vaccination rates and high transmissibility.



The Gem State reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for the weekend on Monday.



Hospitalizations are near levels we haven't seen for seven months. As of Friday, 326 people infected with the virus are in Idaho hospitals. That’s the highest number since January.



Severe cases are near record highs with 108 people in the ICU with COVID. The all-time record is 122 people.



And a little more than 12,400 Idahoans became partially vaccinated over the past week.



In the same period, roughly 4,600 became fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



Out of the state's overall 708,000 people who are fully vaccinated, about 1,900 (0.2%) have caught COVID-19.