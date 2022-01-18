The briefing comes as infections tied to the extremely-contagious Omicron variant continue to soar.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its weekly briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

The briefing comes as infections tied to the extremely-contagious Omicron variant continue to soar. Although for most people, Omicron causes a milder form of disease than previous variants, the high rate of illness is taxing the state's healthcare system.

Staff shortages are further exacerbating the issue, with health officials warning that a return to crisis standards of care is looming if the rate of infection cannot be slowed.

Speaking Tuesday will be IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

