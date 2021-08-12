Gov. Little calls COVID-19 vaccine Idaho's 'main defense' against new outbreaks, quarantines

"Our students need to be able to learn in the classroom with their teachers and their peers," the governor said in a press conference at Nampa High School.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is strongly urging those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine to get one as soon as possible, to ensure a smooth return to in-person learning at schools around the Gem State.

He spoke at a press conference Thursday at Nampa High School, just one week before the Nampa School District's first day of the 2021-22 school year.

Back-to-school season comes during a time in which new COVID-19 infections have been increasing -- a trend state health officials attribute to the rise of the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

"We can give our kids the best chance at a normal school year if Idahoans choose to receive the vaccine," Little said. "I want to thank those more than 770,000 Idahoans for choosing to protect themselves, our loved ones, our economy and our students by making that choice."

The governor said he understands there are many people who simply will not receive the vaccine "under any circumstance."

"There are others who are on the fence," he continued. "To those friends and neighbors of ours waiting to receive the vaccine, the time to get the vaccine is now."

736 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around Idaho on Wednesday, and the statewide 7-day moving average incidence rate is more than 27 cases per 100,000 -- around the highest rate in more than six months. One month ago, on July 12, the rate was 7.3 per 100,000.

According to vaccine data from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare, 46.6% of Idaho residents 12 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated. 51.2% have received at least one dose. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine series has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for people 12 and older. The Moderna series and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have authorization for people 18 and older.

The first day of school for the Nampa School District is August 19. The Boise School District's first day is sooner, on Monday, August 16. Idaho's largest district, West Ada, begins on August 26.

The Boise School District is requiring all students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings. As of Thursday, it was the only district in the Treasure Valley to do so. Other school boards have voted to make masks optional; some have included language in their policies encouraging the wearing of masks, especially among people who are not vaccinated.

"We can minimize or eliminate disruptions in the delivery of education, as well as sports and extracurricular activities during this school year if Idahoans choose to be vaccinated," Little said. "Our younger population - children under the age of 12 - cannot receive the vaccine, and they need us, the adults, to make the right decision now so they can stay well and have a productive and successful school year."

