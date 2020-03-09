Gov. Little says Idaho to remain in Stage 4 for another two weeks

Gov. Brad Little says the state has not met the metrics needed to move out of Stage 4 restrictions.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho has not met the metrics needed to move out of Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions. That means will stay in Stage 4 of its rebounds plan for another two weeks.

During a press conference at the Statehouse, Little said our latest coronavirus numbers are not where we want to be as Idaho heads into flu season, which will tap the state's healthcare capacity even more while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, for those of you that follow the metrics closely I wanted to let you know that we're looking pretty much like we did two weeks ago," said state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

"Our cases rates are declining. They have been declining now for several weeks," she said.

And diagnostic tests in Idaho that are positive are declining.

"We're now just over 8 percent positive. It's not where we need to be. We're not feeling secure and safe," Hahn said.

Currently, every county in the state is in Stage 4, except for Ada County which was rolled back to Stage 3 after a spike in coronavirus infections.

Little said Idaho's economy continues to recover and children are headed back to school in most parts of the state.

"We have managed to do that without maxing out healthcare capacity statewide," Little said.

In his last press conference on Aug. 21, the governor said he was hopeful about Idaho's direction but said the state had missed the hospital admissions benchmark. Officials said then that an average of eight people a day were being admitted to hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Likewise, Little warned at the time, Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, Bonneville, and Twin Falls counties continued to be "hotspots" for the virus.

But other factors, like testing positivity rates, ER visits and overall cases appear to be falling or stabilizing, the governor said.

