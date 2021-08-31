Gov. Brad Little's address comes one day after the state hit a record high of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is activating hundreds of Idaho National Guard members as the latest COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm the state's hospitals.

Up to 150 guardsmen will provide support for medical facilities, performing screenings, lab work, and other logistical duties that can help lift the burden on nurses and doctors. An additional 200 medical and administrative personnel will be made available to Idaho through a contract with the U.S. General Services Administration.

The announcement comes one day after the state hit a record high of COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Doctors say the current surge is being driven by the more-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and is almost exclusively affecting those who are unvaccinated.

The governor described the activation of the National Guard as a last-ditch effort to avoid hospitals reaching crisis standards of care, where ventilators, hospital beds and other resources will be allocated to those most likely to survive.

"On a daily call with hospitals this morning, we heard there are only FOUR standard adult ICU beds available in the entire state. Where hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds, those are filling up too," Governor Little said. "We are dangerously close to activating statewide crisis standards of care – a historic step that means Idahoans in need of healthcare could receive a lesser standard of care or may be turned away altogether. In essence, someone would have to decide who can be treated and who cannot. This affects all of us, not just patients with COVID-19."

In addition to the guard members, a 20-person Department of Defense medical response team will be deployed to North Idaho, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and hospitalizations are soaring. Funds are also being allocated to hospitals to help them attract and retain medical staff.

Fewer than half of eligible Idahoans - those 12 and older - are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The governor urged more people to get vaccinated, calling it the only way to get the pandemic back under control. He stopped short of ordering any closures, mandatory face coverings, or bans on large gatherings.

"Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained. Our healthcare system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life. Our healthcare system is NOT designed to withstand the prolonged strain caused by a global pandemic. It is simply not sustainable. Please choose to receive the vaccine now to support your fellow Idahoans who need you," Governor Little said.

This story will be updated.

It’s been one week since full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,763 more Idahoans have chosen to receive the vaccine since then! Way to go! Keep it up, Idaho! #Choosetovaccinate #ourbestshot — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) August 31, 2021

