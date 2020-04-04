BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: Gov. Brad Little discusses his statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 25.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game placed a temporary suspension on several types of nonresident hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags on Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.

In a news release sent after the Fish and Game Commission adopted the rule, IDFG said that the suspension was supportive of Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 25.

The suspension is effective immediately, and will remain in place until the sales can be made "in a manner consistent with Idaho public health orders."

Fishing and hunting permits purchased before the suspension, as well as nonresident hunting licenses and deer and elk tags, are still valid in Idaho.

The suspension does not affect Idaho residents, and there are no new restrictions on resident tags, permits and licenses.

Nonresidents affected by the temporary suspension can visit the IDFG website for more information.

