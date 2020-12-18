Watch: Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to discuss delivery plan

Agenda highlights include a vaccine planning update, a vote on subgroups in the priority populations, and a presentation on vaccine safety and effectiveness.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet Friday from noon to 2 p.m. (MT) via WebEx.

Agenda highlights include a vaccine planning update, a vote on subgroups in the priority populations, a presentation on vaccine safety and effectiveness, and presentations from the local public health districts about their plans for COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting comes one day after Idaho health officials learned that the number of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in the Gem State next week has been significantly reduced, with the state set to receive 44% less than the expected amount.

Idaho was expected to receive 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through Operation Warp Speed for the week of Dec. 21. On Wednesday, the IDHW learned the state would only be receiving 9,750 doses of the vaccine.

No explanation was given as to why the number of vaccines was dramatically reduced. We hope to learn more during Friday's meeting.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee was formed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the direction of Gov. Brad Little in October and its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.





