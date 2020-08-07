Idaho has 8,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths, 3,022 recovered. Follow along with our live Idaho coronavirus updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.

Facts:

Thursday, July 9

5:12 p.m.- Idaho coronavirus latest: 8,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths, 3,022 recovered

Idaho is currently reporting 8,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 499 confirmed cases were added to the total number today, causing the largest single day increase since the pandemic began in March. 26 new probable cases were added.

Additionally, two new deaths were reported in Ada County, and one death was confirmed in Canyon County, bringing the state total to 101.

Ada County leads once again in confirmed cases, adding 186 new cases. Close behind are Canyon County with 99 new cases, and Kootenai County with 81 new cases.

12:02 p.m.: Idaho to remain in Stage 4 for two more weeks

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho did not meet the criteria to surpass Stage 4 and will remain in that stage of reopening for at least another two weeks.

Little also said he expects students to return to school this fall, adding that school won't look the way it did before the coronavirus pandemic started.

"In the fall I expect Idaho schools to safely reopen for in-person education," Little said, adding that the expectation is that schools will not be closed for an extended period of time.

"It's imperative students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates at the end of the summer," Little said. "But we also must make sure this can happen safely."

He said decisions about school operations will be made locally, but a statewide framework is available to school districts to guide them in their decisions.

"Our schools must be flexible in delivering different kinds of learning," Little said.

Gov. Brad Little is holding a press conference at noon on Thursday to address the upcoming reopening of Idaho's schools and Stage 4 of Idaho's reopening plan.

Right now, most of the state is in Stage 4, which does not require any businesses to close but does impose rules and restrictions on them.

Wednesday, July 8

5:17 p.m. - Idaho is reporting 8,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Idaho is currently reporting 8,373 cases of COVID-19, a daily increase of 417 cases statewide, as well as 8,969 confirmed and probable cases.

Three new deaths were confirmed in Canyon County and one death was confirmed in Washington County, bringing the state total to 98.

2,978 recoveries have been reported. However, 91 people have been hospitalized. Of those admitted, 22 are in the ICU.

15,143 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positivity rate.

1:52 p.m. - Saint Alphonsus will save COVID-19 tests for those with serious symptoms

Saint Alphonsus will prioritize the sickest patients when deciding who should get a coronavirus test, the hospital system says.

The decision comes after the upward trend in cases and people seeking testing has led to a delay in getting results back and strained the hospital's laboratory resources.

The hospital is still encouraging anyone with severe COVID-19 symptoms or an urgent medical need to seek out testing. Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all are asked to stay home.

Two drive-up assessment sites are currently in place at the Meridian Health Plaza and the Nampa Garrity Road Clinic, but both are currently dealing with longer lines than usual as coronavirus cases spike in the Treasure Valley.

Residents can also call the hospital's COVID-19 hotline at 208-302-2683 to discuss their symptoms with a nurse.

"Due to the large volume of calls, there may be a delay in speaking with a healthcare professional," Saint Alphonsus wrote in a release.

Tuesday, July 7

8:15 p.m. - Caldwell Night Rodeo canceled

A longtime summer staple of the Treasure Valley will not go on as planned this summer. The Caldwell Night Rodeo announced Tuesday night that the 96th annual rodeo planned for August has been canceled.

"This decision has been one of the most challenging ever faced by CNR," officials wrote in a Facebook post. "Every possible avenue to safely and responsibly hold our rodeo was explored. We consulted extensively with Idaho State and local government officials, the local health districts, and numerous other professional rodeos around the Northwest for assistance in creating an exhaustive safety and disinfection plan to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

"Ultimately, it was determined that CNR could not live up to our values, nor endanger the health of our community by holding our traditional event, where social distancing cannot be practiced effectively," the post continued.

Rodeo officials expressed optimism about future events and said they are looking forward to bringing the rodeo back in 2021.

5:58 p.m. - Idaho hits new single-day high in new COVID-19 cases

The state and local health districts are reporting 439 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases statewide on Tuesday, a new single-day high for Idaho.

Of the new cases, nearly half - 195 - were in Ada County, which continues to be the state's hot spot. Canyon County had 81 new cases and Twin Falls County had 34. The statewide total for cases since the pandemic began now stands at 8,539 confirmed and probable cases.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, and the death toll stands at 94. The state reported that 2,932 people have recovered from the virus.

A longterm look at Idaho's case numbers shows the dramatic uptick in cases over the last few weeks.

For a deeper look at coronavirus numbers, including breakdowns and trends by county, check out our Idaho coronavirus map and timelines.



3:00 - Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic launches in September

The 30th annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns Sept. 2-6, 2020. Organizers made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

2:00 p.m. - Idaho to release statewide plan for public education, sports at noon on Thursday, July 9

Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho's K-12 Reopening Plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 9, in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol.

KTVB will carry the press conference live on Channel 7 and stream it live on KTVB.COM.

During an AARP telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, the governor was asked if there is going to be high school sports, including club sports, in Idaho this fall.

Little responded by saying a big announcement is coming this Thursday at noon. The governor, along with the Idaho State Board of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction, will release specifics of a statewide plan.

1:15 p.m. - Two summer school students in Twin Falls test positive for COVID-19

The Twin Falls School District and South Central Public Health District have confirmed that two students who attended summer school at two different locations are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Both students are part of the same household. One went to summer school at South Hills Middle School, while the other attended classes at Canyon Ridge High School on the A-Day schedule.

The district was notified on June 24 and immediately initiated protocols that were developed in partnership with the health district before summer school started. This included communicating with all summer school families about their children's potential levels of exposure.

Officials say most children in summer school have had minimal or no exposure.

Families with children who have had moderate or high exposure to the students with the confirmed cases were contacted by phone and email.



11:10 - City of Ketchum requiring masks to be worn in public spaces

The Ketchum City Council has approved an emergency health order requiring that face masks be worn in public spaces. The mandate is legally enforceable and violators could face a $100 penalty.

This order comes as Idaho is experiencing a large surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth. Public places include retail businesses, government offices, medical facilities, educational, arts and recreational institutions, public transportation, including taxi cabs and ridesharing vehicles.

There are some exemptions, which include children under the age of 5, persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering, persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication; on-duty law-enforcement officers, persons eating or drinking at a restaurant, and outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing.

Any person who violates any provision of this order shall be guilty of an infraction, punishable by a fine of $100. The order takes effect on July 7.

11:00 a.m. -- Payette County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Payette County Sheriff's Office says an inmate tested positive on Monday for COVID-19. The inmate began showing symptoms and was transported to a local hospital. The inmate has been in custody at the Payette County Jail since Feb. 26, 2020. It is not known how the inmate contracted the virus.

The positive inmate has been placed in a single cell. Jail deputies are monitoring all inmates and staff that have had direct contact with the inmate.

Payette County has implemented recommendations provided by Southwest District Health. The recommendations include screening, monitoring, testing, and sanitizing.

10:30 a.m. -- Governor Little hosts AARP telephone town hall at noon

Gov. Brad Little will provide updated information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The hour-long conversation begins at 12 p.m. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

6:57 a.m. - Discovery Center in Boise reopening

The Discovery Center of Idaho will reopen to the public July 7. The center will display many of its popular exhibits including dinosaurs and King Tut.

But visitors should expect some changes. The Discovery Center will have timed entries, a limit on capacity, and new operating hours.

Galleries will have a specific route to help with social distancing. Visitors will also be required to wear masks.

For more information, click here.

