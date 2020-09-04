The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.
We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.
Key Facts:
(Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
- 19 deaths among 1,259 coronavirus cases in Idaho
- The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed 45 cases of coronavirus in North Idaho, with 43 in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.
- We have an interactive map tracking total confirmed Idaho coronavirus cases.
- Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.
Thursday, April 9
5:20 a.m.
The Panhandle Health District is reporting 45 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 42 are in Kootenai County, 3 are in Bonner County. There has been no increase from the day before.
