The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic. 

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp. 

Key Facts:

Thursday, April 9

5:20 a.m. 

The Panhandle Health District is reporting 45 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 42 are in Kootenai County, 3 are in Bonner County. There has been no increase from the day before. 

