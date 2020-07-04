The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Key Facts:

13 deaths among 1,173 coronavirus cases in Idaho

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed 45 cases of coronavirus in North Idaho, with 43 in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.

We have an interactive map tracking total confirmed Idaho coronavirus cases.

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Tuesday, April 7

5:40 a.m.

The Panhandle Health District reports 45 cases in North Idaho, with 43 cases in Kootenai County, and two cases in Benton County. No deaths have been reported.

Statewide, there are 13 deaths and 1,173 cases in Idaho.

