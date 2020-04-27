IDAHO, USA — The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

New confirmed Idaho cases, school closures, building closures and resources to help are announced every day.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

See earlier updates from April 24 here

Key Facts:

56 deaths among 1,768 cases in Idaho

59 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Monday, April 27

The Panhandle Health District reports 63 coronavirus cases in North Idaho, and no deaths.

Nations, US States, each chart their own path to reopening

Nations and U.S. states have begun gradually easing coronavirus lockdowns, each pursuing its own approach but all with a common goal in mind: restarting their economies without triggering a new wave of infections.

The easing of restrictions are being implemented piecemeal, with no clear signs of coordination. Technology is likely to play an important role in helping countries ease their restrictions. Many governments are working on mobile virus-tracking apps and other technology, keen for automated solutions. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back at work Monday, after spending time in intensive care with coronavirus.

He urged citizens to be patient and abide by the coronavirus restrictions.

RELATED: Real time updates: 348 cases, 20 deaths in Spokane County

RELATED: US states chart their own reopening path as global coronavirus cases near 3 million