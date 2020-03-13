BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above Verify looks at if the loss of smell or taste could be an early indication of COVID-19.

Ada County

On March 28, officials confirmed a second coronavirus death in Ada County. No details about that person have been released, including their age or whether they had any other health problems.

Central District Health announced on March 28 that a person in Ada County died from coronavirus. The victim was over 60 and had underlying health issues, officials say

On March 30, another Ada County resident was confirmed to have died. Information about that person's age was not immediately available.

Blaine County

Health officials announced the second coronavirus death on the afternoon of March 26. The victim was over the age of 80, but authorities have not said whether he had any other health issues.

On March 26, the Blaine County Coroner's Office and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Idaho. The person who died was a man in his 60's. It's unclear whether he had any underlying health conditions.

Cassia County

South Central Public Health District confirmed the first coronavirus death in Cassia County on March 30. The victim was a woman over 70 who had other complicating health factors. The woman was infected by visitors to her home who were from areas with community spread.

Canyon County

On March 26, health officials confirmed the first coronavirus death in Canyon County. The victim was a man over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions.

Nez Perce County

On March 30, officials announced a second Nez Perce County death. Officials have not released further details about the person.

The North Central Health District announced on March 27 that one person died in Nez Perce County. That individual was over the age of 80, and had age-related health problems, according to the district.

Twin Falls County

On April 3, South Central Public Health District confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in Twin Falls County. The deceased was a woman over the age of 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors.

