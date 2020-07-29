'I don’t think this is the peak': Lutz says Spokane Co. will continue to see more deaths in coming weeks

Lutz said based on the Institute for Disease modeling at the state level, when you see an increased case count, you will see more hospitalizations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The increase in deaths and hospitalizations related to coronavirus in Spokane County is likely a trend that will continue for the next several weeks, according to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

According to data from the Spokane Regional Health District, one in four people in Spokane County who get hospitalized for the virus die.

On Monday, Lutz said based on the Institute for Disease modeling he’s been following at the state level, when you see an increased case count, you will see more hospitalizations and more deaths.

“It’s just very consistent with what we have predicted to happen,” Lutz said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the peak. I think we will continue to see a rise over the next couple of weeks.”

Lutz said the deaths are primarily in older age groups, though people in their 20s and 30s have died as well. Older age groups also make up most of the hospitalized numbers, Lutz said. A couple people in their 30s, 40s and 50s have been hospitalized as well, he said.

“It’s effecting a broad swath of the population and, again, that’s our concern, that’s what our concern has been, that it may have been a significant elevation in those young individuals who may not necessarily have those issues that put them at higher risk for hospitalization,” Lutz said. “But they have parents, they have grandparents, they work and unfortunately we’re seeing sort of the next ripple of the pandemic effecting those older age groups.”

Several long-term care facilities in the county have seen outbreak recently. Lutz said infection prevention specialists have gone to those sites to give recommendations and guidance.