A tale of two campuses: How WSU and Univ. of Idaho are responding to COVID-19

WSU urged its students to stay home, while U of I required all students to wear masks and social distance.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University and the University of Idaho are neighboring campus just miles apart, but are responding to COVID-19 in different ways.

This school year, WSU classes are all online. At the U of I, it's in-person classes.

WSU urged its students to stay home, while U of I required all students to wear masks and social distance.

Before the first day of school, U of I required students to test for the virus before returning to classes.

This was not the case for WSU, because it was hopeful students would in-fact stay away.

"We were hoping they would choose to stay home, but they didn't make that choice,” WSU Spokesperson Phil Weiler said. “So we have a lot of people who are living off campus in apartments and houses. That's where we're seeing the increase in cases.”

WSU is asking anyone who goes onto campus to submit a form confirming they are not experiencing any symptoms.

It's also encouraging all students to get tested at its mobile health unit, and awaiting assistance from the National Guard.

As for cases on campus, the University of Idaho is reporting about 1% of its student tests have come back positive.

WSU's mobile health unit opened Wednesday and have tested 134 students. Their results will come back in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Whitman County case numbers indicate the highest case increase is among the college age group.

If there is an outbreak on the U of I campus, a physician will call those who test positive, discuss isolation options and conduct contact tracing.

WSU, which again said it was not anticipating the number of students who returned to campus, is now working on a plan.

Both universities are disciplining students who are not following gathering restrictions.