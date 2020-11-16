How Washington's new COVID-19 restrictions are different from March stay-home order

Governor Inslee unveiled the most severe restrictions on activity in Washington since spring, but more stuff is allowed this time.

SPOKANE, Wash — Responding to record-breaking levels of COVID-19 spread in the state, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the most severe restrictions on activity since his Stay Home, Stay Health order in March.

Although the case numbers are higher than they were in March, these restrictions are in fact less extensive than those implemented during the initial shutdown.

The fundamental difference: in March, nearly all activities were banned outright. More activities are allowed now, just with strict limitations on where and how.

Here's a list of some of the biggest changes: