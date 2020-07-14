How bad is the COVID-19 pandemic in Spokane County? Maps show risk levels

Spokane County is sitting in the "orange" zone on the map, which indicates "accelerated" community spread of coronavirus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a question that's likely on the minds of many Spokane County residents right now: What is the risk of COVID-19 infection in the community?

Researchers at Harvard University have joined forces to create a risk level map for counties and states nationwide, and guidance for policy makers and the public.

The risk levels outlined by experts are based on the amount of daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. A county or state that has one daily new cases per 100,000 is green; one to nine is yellow; 10 to 24 is orange; and 25 or more cases is red.

Spokane County is sitting in the orange level, with an average of 12.8 new cases per day per 100,000 people on average. Washington state as a whole is in the yellow zone, according to the map, which means rigorous testing and contact tracing programs are advised to control community spread of the virus.

Orange indicates "accelerated" community spread, according to researchers. This means "strategic choices must be mad" about which non-pharmaceutical interventions the area should use to control the virus.

For communities in the orange zone, stay-at-home orders are advised unless testing and contract tracing capacity meet certain standards. All areas in the yellow and orange zones, though, will want to use some combination of social distancing strategies and infection control.

There is a shortage of testing supplies statewide and at the local level, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Monday. Results for some people in the county are coming back as long as 10 days after they were tested, he added.

“That’s unacceptable, but it’s also to be expected," Lutz said, adding that large labs are receiving a multitude of samples from across Washington state and other states throughout the nation.

Lutz emphasized that it is essential for people who are tested for coronavirus to presume they have a positive case until proven otherwise and self-isolate.

Spokane County is currently in Phase 2 of Washington state's reopening plan. Businesses such as salons and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, and small group gatherings of five people or less are allowed.

Kootenai County, Idaho, which is home to Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene and other cities, is also sitting in the orange zone, according to the map.

The county is in Stage 4 of Idaho's reopening plan, which allows gatherings of more than 50 people and normal operations for most businesses. Large venues, such as those used for sports, still need to operate at a limited capacity.

Right now, there are nearly 22 cases per 100,000 people reported daily in the Kootenai County, data from Harvard researchers shows. Idaho as a whole is also in the orange, with 22 new cases reported per 100,000 people every day.

Panhandle Health District reported on Monday that 97 people in Idaho's five norther counties tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second time health officials have reported this record amount of COVID-19 cases in the area.

On Tuesday, PHD reported 47 new coronavirus cases in North Idaho.

Another online resource is tracking data from the Centers for Disease Control and a licensed group called the COVID Tracking Project. States in red are trending poorly and states in the "bruised" red color are seeing "uncontrolled spread" of coronavirus.

On this map, Idaho falls in the "bruised" category while Washington is in red. The data shows that Washington is seeing a 14-day trend of new coronavirus cases increasing a 41% percent, while this numbers sits at 112% in Idaho.

For both states, though, the ICU occupancy is considered "normal" right now.