SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest has been postponed to August 22-23 due to coronavirus concerns, according to an announcement posted on the Hoopfest website.

"Hoopfest confirmed the postponement to August 22-23rd, however this announcement was made prematurely and inappropriately," a statement from Hoopfest reads.

Earlier this month, the organization announced that they were moving forward with the July dates, but had reserved the August 22-23 as another option.

Hoopfest is still working out the details of the decision.

"The organization is still working through the logistics of postponement. This was leaked before the registration process was revamped to reflect the new and evolving COVID-19 situation," the website reads.

Hoopfest also announced modifications to its no refund policy with its announcement of a possible date change at the beginning of April. Event organizers said those who have registered would be given the option to keep their registration, request a full refund or donate the registration to support the Hoopfest organization.

