Spokane artists painting murals on Hoopfest basketball courts

Hoopfest, MultiCare and Spokane Arts teamed up to organize the painting of three courts in the Spokane area. The court in Peaceful Valley will get painted first.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest courts across Spokane are getting a face-lift.

Hoopfest, Spokane Arts, MultiCare and local communities decided on mural designs from three different local artists to be painted on three different courts across the city.

The murals all take inspiration from Spokane's landscapes and cultures, and are going to be painted in places that match the theme.

Peaceful Valley's basketball court will be the first to be painted.

Hoopfest's construction company already power washed the court. Next they will fix any cracks or blemishes the court has. Then the company will seal the surface with a material that the artist can paint on.

"So we're all kind of waiting for the weather to warm up, so they can do their work, so it can dry and set, so that the artist can come in and beautify it. There's a lot of different steps and a lot of different people involved to get it done," Matt Santangelo, Executive Director of Spokane Hoopfest Association, said.

Hoopfest is hoping to have the final mural in Peaceful Valley complete by the end of June.

The new murals are part of Hooptown USA's initiative and is funded by a MultiCare investment. The work is also part of Hoopfest's typical maintenance to take care of their courts.

Over the years, Hoopfest has built and maintained 30 courts in the region. Their plan is to have murals painted on 8 to 12 of them in the coming years.

The Peaceful Valley court is one of the most used of all the Hoopfest courts. That means it needs some work to make it look like new again.