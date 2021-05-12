Here's where to get the Pfizer vaccine in the Spokane area

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children 12 years and older.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12 years and older last week.

The Pfizer vaccine clinical trials show Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective for kids ages 12 to 15 years old.

The vaccine will be available at Safeway, Walgreens, CVS and more locations in Spokane.

Here is where to get the Pfizer vaccine in the Spokane area.

• 2509 East 29th Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99223

• 1616 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, Washington 99205

• 902 West Francis Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99205

• 10100 North Newport Highway, Spokane, Washington 99218

• 14020 East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, Washington 99216

To make an appointment at one of these locations, visit the Safeway website.

• 12 East Empire Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99207

• 2105 East Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, Washington 99207

• 12312 East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, Washington 99216

To make an appointment at any of these locations, visit the Walgreens website.

• 4915 South Regal Street, Spokane, Washington 99223

• 9770 North Newport Highway, Spokane, Washington 99218

To make an appointment at either of these locations, visit the CVS website.

• 6520 North Nevada Street, Spokane, Washington 99208

• 8851 East Trent Avenue, Millwood, Washington 99212

To make an appointment at these locations, visit the Albertson's website.