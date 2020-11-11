Here's where hospital capacity sits in Spokane, North Idaho

Health officials in Washington and Idaho are concerned about the possible strain on hospitals as COVID-19 case continue to rise.

SPOKANE, Wash — Coronavirus cases are spiking in Washington, Idaho and around the country and it’s raising concerns about hospital capacity.

Over the last week, Washington broke two records for the highest daily case count, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. On Nov. 3, Washington saw 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, and on Nov. 5, Washington reported 1,699 new cases.

Idaho health officials reported 955 new confirmed and 237 new probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The state has now topped 1,000 daily cases in seven of the last eight days.

Health officials in Washington state said Tuesday the growing number of cases could put a strain on hospitals around the state as we head into flu season. Health officials in Idaho fear the same.

Here’s what hospitals around the Inland Northwest have to say capacity:

Deaconess and Valley Hospitals

A hospital spokesperson said they have capacity but did not offer a percentage.

Multicare Spokesperson Kevin Maloney released this statement:

“We have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 patients over the last month at all hospitals and are approaching the numbers of hospitalized patients that we saw in the spring. We have reopened our COVID units and are preparing for a surge as people gather for the holidays. While our hospitals have capacity to take care of our community, we are concerned about increasing transmission of this virus. It’s important that everyone wear a mask, stay physically distant and wash hands often. We also encourage people to avoid gathering with friends and family who are not members of their household to prevent transmission.”

Sacred Heart and Holy Family Hospitals

A hospital spokesperson said they have a “high number” of COVID patients but they still have capacity. They did not offer a percentage regarding capacity at either hospital.

Providence Spokesperson Jennifer Semenza released this statement:

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital continuously monitor bed capacity. While the numbers change frequently and we do have a high number of patients with COVID in our hospitals, we still have capacity at this time. The most important thing to know is that if you need care, we can help you.

The community can help relieve stress on area hospitals by utilizing the right level of care for their medical needs.

Emergency departments are for life-threatening emergencies and severe injuries and illnesses, including major wounds, heart attack, stroke and difficulty breathing.

Urgent Care locations can care for burns, sprains, minor fractures, stitches, earaches, rash without fever, and abdominal pain

This is also a good time to remind everyone to wear a mask, social distance and don't attend gatherings with people outside of your own home. We are approaching a potentially very busy winter with COVID and flu, and we want to keep our hospitals available for those who need care.

Pullman Regional Hospital

Spokesperson Megan Guido said the hospital has inpatient capacity and they are planning to be in surge readiness for the next six months.

Guido also sent this statement to KREM on Friday:

In October, we were frequently at capacity, not just for COVID patients. We were not every day though. We averaged three COVID positive patients a day in October. It has varied so far in November. Hospitals throughout the state and our region, including eastern Washington and northern Idaho, are continuing to be at capacity and challenged to find a bed at other hospitals. We are part of the state-wide DMCC, Disaster Medical Coordination Center, that conducts a daily call to report bed availability throughout the region and state. We use this to assess our ability to transfer patients. Additionally, every day we assess our surge capacity, including regional inpatient bed capacity, level of patient volume and illness, staffing needs, patient care space needs, PPE, supplies and equipment.

Kootenai Health

Kootenai Health Spokesperson Andrea Nagel said the hospital is always working to prepare for what might come next.