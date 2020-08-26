Here's what you can do in Green Bluff this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic

Many Green Bluff growers said they already had new coronavirus guidelines in place.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee's office issued new guidance for "agirtourism," such as U-Pick and tree farms in Green Bluff.

The proclamation allows these business to operate in Phase 2 counties, such as here in Spokane.

But many Green Bluff growers tell KREM 2 these guidelines are practices they already have in place.

The following activities will not be allowed:

hay/wagon/train rides

haunted houses

inflatable jumping houses

animal viewing or petting areas

children’s play equipment

live games

farm equipment exploration

paintball

campfires



Most of the general requirements for businesses are practices already in place in Green Bluff, including requiring customers to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they do not feel well.

Operations must be held outdoors, whenever possible, or in outdoor coverings with optimal ventilation.

Indoor operations are limited to retail and food service activities.This does not mean fall in Green Bluff will be completely cancelled. People can still pick out pumpkins.

Corn mazes will be allowed, as long as social distancing is enforced. This is something Beck's Harvest House already accounted for.

"We will have our corn maze," Todd Beck with Beck's Harvest Hous said. "We have cut it a little differently, made wider rows so you can social distance inside, you are outside in the fresh air. You're not confined, and we're keeping the numbers down so we don't have as many people in there at any given time."

Requirements specific to U-Pick and tree farms include physical distance of six feet, one-way traffic in the fields and signage to ensure visitors wash their fruits and veggies before they are enjoyed.