Here's a list of Spokane County businesses who received small business grants

SPOKANE, Wash — Thousands of small businesses in Washington State applied for Working Washington Small Business Grants due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of 2020, the Washington Department of Commerce announced that more than 7,800 small businesses would receive a Working Washington grant. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new round of business assistance in November and approved, according to the Department of Commerce.
Altogether, there were three rounds of grants since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Commerce said the first two Working Washington grants rounds were for $10 million each, making this third $100 million grant round the largest to date. The department said 1,400 businesses received Round 1 awards and 1,570 businesses received Round 2 awards.
Department of Commerce Media Relations Manager Penny Thomas said the third round of grant is still being finalized.
According to the Department of Commerce, 61 businesses in Spokane County received a total of $583,133 and they helped retain 246 jobs.
Here’s a list of businesses in Spokane County who were awarded funds in first round:
For a full list of Washington State Businesses, click here.
Restaurants
Kelly’s Country Place
DLN&J Corp
Boulevard Coffee Company
Prohibition Gastropub
Backyard Public House
Italia Trattoria Inc
Udder Delight
Sweet and Salty
Lucy’s Irish Pub
Press Public House
Twenty-Seventh Heaven LLC
Grand Remedy
Ultimate Bagel
Liquid Brands Distillery
Bachcrane Company LLC
My Place Bar and Grill
The Garden Coffee and Local Eats
BuggaBoo Investments
The Fischin Hole Saloon
Evergreen Fancy Foods
Retail
A Finer Moment
Tot Shots Photo Studio
Jones Dentistry PS
Garland Guitars LLC
NW Outdoors LLC
Tossed n Found
The Gilded Lily florist
Spokane Fireplace and Home
Mark’s Golf Inc
Hospitality
Prodigy Presentations
The Nonic Public House LLC
Going Places LLC
Manufacturing
Cassel Promotions & Signs
Latah Creek Wine Cellars LTD
The Light Factory LLC
Other businesses
Brivo Corporation
Jacob J Ridl DDS
Yes Electric LLC
PCI Renewables Inc
Manibus Dei Inc
Boysinger LLC
Inter-Tribal Beauty
Optic One Eye Care Centers of Spokane PS
Murphy Masonry LLC
Northside Vision Center
Summit Family Cosmetic Dentistry
Grant W Hardan OD PLLC
Mountain View Eyecare
Boston Constructing Inc
Cooper Enterprises
The Little Hive LLC
A Pi Company LLC
Haase Landscape Inc
Dynamic Bracing and Physical Therapy INC
Second Round Businesses
For a full list of Washington State Businesses who received funds in round two, click here.
Restaurants
Tamarack Public House LLC
Whistle Punk Brewing
Elekade LLC
Pete & Belle’s LLC
Pleasing Aroma LLC
Peking Palace Restaurant
Dragon Inn
Edwards Industries LLC
Retail
Mia Rental Services
Ron’s Automotive
Fourteen Fifteen LLC
Spokane Forklift & Construction Equipment Inc
Finish Line Auto Specialists LLC
The Great PNW
Hometown Equipment LLC
Construction
Shawn Cole Construction Inc
Myers Drywall LLC
Pavilion Poolc LLC
Healthcare
ACT Services PLLC
Cornerstone Physical Therapy
Milestone Speech and Language Services
Salon/Spas
Nicole Pederson Enterprises LLC
Intrinsic Beauty LLC
Hospitality
The Farmhouse on Green Bluff
Other Businesses
Cannon Insurance Agency LLC
Propaganda Creative
Principle Research Solutions
Parkwater Aviation
Appraisal Zone Inc
Greg Hatch Co., Inc
Champion Lighting II, Inc
J&J Rods and Restoration