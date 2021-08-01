Here's a list of Spokane County businesses who received small business grants

According to the Department of Commerce, 61 businesses in Spokane County received a total of $583,133 and they helped retain 246 jobs.

SPOKANE, Wash — Thousands of small businesses in Washington State applied for Working Washington Small Business Grants due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of 2020, the Washington Department of Commerce announced that more than 7,800 small businesses would receive a Working Washington grant. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new round of business assistance in November and approved, according to the Department of Commerce.

Altogether, there were three rounds of grants since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Commerce said the first two Working Washington grants rounds were for $10 million each, making this third $100 million grant round the largest to date. The department said 1,400 businesses received Round 1 awards and 1,570 businesses received Round 2 awards.

Department of Commerce Media Relations Manager Penny Thomas said the third round of grant is still being finalized.

According to the Department of Commerce, 61 businesses in Spokane County received a total of $583,133 and they helped retain 246 jobs.

Here’s a list of businesses in Spokane County who were awarded funds in first round:

For a full list of Washington State Businesses, click here.

Restaurants

Kelly’s Country Place

DLN&J Corp

Boulevard Coffee Company

Prohibition Gastropub

Backyard Public House

Italia Trattoria Inc

Udder Delight

Sweet and Salty

Lucy’s Irish Pub

Press Public House

Twenty-Seventh Heaven LLC

Grand Remedy

Ultimate Bagel

Liquid Brands Distillery

Bachcrane Company LLC

My Place Bar and Grill

The Garden Coffee and Local Eats

BuggaBoo Investments

The Fischin Hole Saloon

Evergreen Fancy Foods

Retail

A Finer Moment

Tot Shots Photo Studio

Jones Dentistry PS

Garland Guitars LLC

NW Outdoors LLC

Tossed n Found

The Gilded Lily florist

Spokane Fireplace and Home

Mark’s Golf Inc

Hospitality

Prodigy Presentations

The Nonic Public House LLC

Going Places LLC

Manufacturing

Cassel Promotions & Signs

Latah Creek Wine Cellars LTD

The Light Factory LLC

Other businesses

Brivo Corporation

Jacob J Ridl DDS

Yes Electric LLC

PCI Renewables Inc

Manibus Dei Inc

Boysinger LLC

Inter-Tribal Beauty

Optic One Eye Care Centers of Spokane PS

Murphy Masonry LLC

Northside Vision Center

Summit Family Cosmetic Dentistry

Grant W Hardan OD PLLC

Mountain View Eyecare

Boston Constructing Inc

Cooper Enterprises

The Little Hive LLC

A Pi Company LLC

Haase Landscape Inc

Dynamic Bracing and Physical Therapy INC

Second Round Businesses

For a full list of Washington State Businesses who received funds in round two, click here.

Restaurants

Tamarack Public House LLC

Whistle Punk Brewing

Elekade LLC

Pete & Belle’s LLC

Pleasing Aroma LLC

Peking Palace Restaurant

Dragon Inn

Edwards Industries LLC

Retail

Mia Rental Services

Ron’s Automotive

Fourteen Fifteen LLC

Spokane Forklift & Construction Equipment Inc

Finish Line Auto Specialists LLC

The Great PNW

Hometown Equipment LLC

Construction

Shawn Cole Construction Inc

Myers Drywall LLC

Pavilion Poolc LLC

Healthcare

ACT Services PLLC

Cornerstone Physical Therapy

Milestone Speech and Language Services

Salon/Spas

Nicole Pederson Enterprises LLC

Intrinsic Beauty LLC

Hospitality

The Farmhouse on Green Bluff

Other Businesses

Cannon Insurance Agency LLC

Propaganda Creative

Principle Research Solutions

Parkwater Aviation

Appraisal Zone Inc

Greg Hatch Co., Inc

Champion Lighting II, Inc