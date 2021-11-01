Where are Phases 3 and 4 of Washington's reopening plan? Here's what we know

Right now, the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan only lists activities allowed in Phases 1 and 2. Here's why additional phases haven't been announced.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee's new "Healthy Washington" reopening plan goes into effect Monday, Jan. 11. However, the plan only includes two phases, leaving some KREM 2 viewers wondering when regions of the state will be able to move beyond Phase 2.

The Healthy Washington plan says the state Department of Health could add more phases to the plan as the COVID-19 situation changes in the state.

"DOH and local health departments reserve the right to move a region outside of this timing, and additional phases may be added as the state’s COVID-19 situation changes with continued vaccine distribution and other changes in public health response," the plan reads.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said getting regions to Phase 2, and keeping them there, is the state's priority right now.

"Getting and staying in Phase 2 will require a lot of work and effort... people should be focused on that," said spokesperson Tara Lee. "Additional phases may come in the future but for now with disease activity so high in much of the state, we're focused on helping them get to Phase 2."

As of right now, there are no regions in the state that meet the requirements to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

In order to move to Phase 2, regions need to meet the following metrics:

10% decreasing trend in COVID-19 case rates

10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates

ICU occupancy that’s less than 90%

Test positivity rate that’s less than 10%

Regions can be moved back to Phase 1 if they fail to meet two of the requirements for staying in Phase 2.

In Phase 1, indoor social gatherings are prohibited. Indoor worship services, retail stores, and professional and personal services are limited to 25% capacity.

Indoor dining remains prohibited and outdoor dining is limited to six people per table or two households per table. Restaurants are also required to close by 11 p.m., and bars not serving food will remain closed.

A notable change from the state's previous reopening guidelines is that certain fitness programs and entertainment establishments will be allowed to open in Phase 1.