SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — During the coronavirus crisis, the Spokane Valley Fire Department is taking additional steps to ensure the health and safety of its first responders and patients.

On Tuesday, the department launched a self-reporting system called Community Connect.

Using the online site, the public can self-report its health status. It's the same information you would give to a 911 dispatcher, but the system allows people to provide that information ahead of time so first responders are better prepared.

"It helps them mentally prepare for the potential of what they could be exposed to, or to make sure that we don't expose somebody that is high risk," Fire Marshall Greg Rogers said. "Not that we aren't taking those precautions to begin with. This just adds an extra layer to know what we're walking into before we get there."

Community Connect is currently used nationwide, helping first responders stay prepared during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Rogers said when someone self-reports their health status, that information allows the department to track COVID-19 related information, manage resources, reach out proactively and have a better understanding of where high-risk residents are located.

"It's just gathering some basic information in regards to how many people live in the home, what are the ages, are you high at-risk, have you been exposed to someone who has the virus within the last 14 days," Rogers said.

People living in Spokane Valley, Millwood and Liberty Lake are being asked to self-report their health status.

Rogers said even if someone doesn't have symptoms or has tested negative for COVID-19, it is important to let first responders know their situation.

The site is secure and household profile information will only be viewed by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

"The more people we can get to put information into the system, the better the system is going to be for us," Rogers said.

People can also return to their profile to update information as needed.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Washington launches aid program for small businesses hit by coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump removes key official; NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200