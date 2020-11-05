SPOKANE, Wash. — Health leaders in Spokane County are prepared to ask Gov. Jay Inslee for a different reopening timeline after advocacy from elected officials, including Mayor Nadine Woodward.

Washington state leaders have already approved applications from eight smaller counties to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan before the rest of the state.

Counties applying for a variance need support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commissioner or council.

In a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the local Board of Health is expected to vote on a letter from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz regarding a phased approach to reopening. Board members could also authorize a request to Inslee for a local variance in the state's reopening plan.

"With respect to a variance, it is indeed the ask of the board of health in asking for a recommendation. Stay tuned for that this afternoon," Lutz said during a media briefing on Monday morning.

Right now, counties with a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks may apply for a variance from the state. But some larger counties, including Spokane, are unable to meet this metric, leaders say.

The governor's reopening plan also includes a variance for counties to meet other criteria, which could include per capita cases, McDaniel added. Leaders with the state Department of Health and Inslee have been working to address additional criteria for allowing counties to apply for a variance.

Mayor Woodward said last week that the Spokane region was finalizing its collaborative plan for reopening, adding that it would soon be presented to Inslee.

Spokane City Council members have also given a draft resolution to the mayor's office on how the city would reopen.

"We really want to get to what are the practical things that need to happen," Council President Breean Beggs said. "It's testing, it's contact tracing, personal protective equipment, it's COVID-19 inspectors that could come to each business and advise them."

