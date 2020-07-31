Gym closures spike demand for at-home workouts in Spokane

The demand has caused a shortage. Things like dumbbells and free weights could take months to arrive if ordered online.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Free weights and outdoor equipment have been hard to come across as shortages take place across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Going to the gym for a workout has been restricted throughout most of the pandemic. The next best option is burning calories at home, and that’s driven up the demand for exercise equipment.

The old school way might be pushups and crunches, but serious gains call for some weights.

“The demand has just skyrocketed,” explained Cy Zellner, who serves as the Sales and Marketing Manager for Spokane Exercise Equipment. “Ever since the gyms closed down, everyone regardless of their budget is trying to find some sort of home gym.”

The demand has caused a shortage. Things like dumbbells and free weights could take months to arrive if ordered online.

Local businesses have felt the effects along with large retailers.

“It's got to the point where we can't even project when some pieces of equipment are actually going to arrive,” said Zellner. ”We just have to wait until it actually gets here and then we can start offering it to people.”

The store would normally be set with their usual shipments, but for now, they'll just have to be patient and focus on the equipment they have in stock.

People are just trying to improvise and because of that, bicycles have been another hot item that people are turning to for exercise.

Ramble Raven is a store that's also seen their demand increase because of the pandemic.

”Bikes, hiking, camping, all the water sports. We all have things in our homes that we don't use anymore,” said owner Mark Schneider

Outdoor activities are a way to social distance while still getting a workout.

The consignment store has customers every day looking for products and others who trade in their old gear.

That's helped them keep a balance of what they offer.

"We've moved into the retail arena as well,” explained Schneider. ”That's seen some challenges with the supply chains and a lot of our distributors are in short supply of inventory.”

As demand for these types of products continues to rise. There may be a strategy to stay in shape.