Soap Lake long-term care facility sees 30 cases, one death in coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak is taking place at McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation, which hadn't seen a case of coronavirus before the outbreak.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District announced that a long-term care facility in Soap Lake is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with 30 cases among staff and residents and one death.

The outbreak is taking place among staff and residents of McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation, according to the health district. Before the current outbreak, the facility hadn't seen a single case of coronavirus, the health district said.

All residents who have tested positive have been moved out of the facility, according to the health district. The district said it has requested a Washington State Department of Health "medical surge strike team" to visit the facility and make recommendations.

Long-term care facilities in Grant County are monitoring staff and residents for symptoms by testing at least weekly and increasing cleaning, hygiene practices and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), the health district said.