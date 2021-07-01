Grant County lifts its mask mandate Thursday

The county will now follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) guidance on masking.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Health District announced Thursday they are ending their mask mandate effective immediately.

The county will now follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) guidance on masking, according to a press release from GCHD Public Information Officer Misty Aguilar.

Grant County Heath Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny made the decision through closely monitoring COVID-19 trends, hospitalizations, health system capacities and additionally coincides with the state's reopening on Wednesday.

From June 17 to June 30, Grant County saw a 54 incidence rate decrease. At the beginning of the 14-day period there were 164 cases per 100,000 people and ending with 110 cases per 100,000 people.

Overall, there have been 84 COVID-19 deaths, which is 0.9 percent of their total cases. They have also had a total of 457 hospitalizations.

Washington State has a 68.8 percent vaccination rate among those 16 and older. The CDC has calculated a 73.9 percent vaccination rate among those who are 18 and older.

In Grant County, 36% of the population are fully vaccinated and nearly 40% of the population is initiating vaccination.

The county now following the principle that those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required to do so by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.

Those who are un-vaccinated will need to continue to wear a face mask in public indoor settings.