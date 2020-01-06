GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District said on Monday that a recent uptick in coronavirus cases is believed to be linked to an outbreak at an Alzheimer's care facility.

According to the health district, six people who are residents or workers at the Summer Wood Alzheimier's Special Care Center in Moses Lake have tested positive for the virus. One of the people who tested positive has been hospitalized, and no one has died, according to the GCHD.

The health district said it is expecting more test results in the coming days, and its investigation began during the past weekend after a resident and a staff member tested positive. Those who have tested positive are isolated at home or at the facility, according to the health district. People potentially exposed were also asked to quarantine pending results.

The GCHD also said it is investigating another senior care facility who had a staff member test positive, but didn't release the name of the facility. The district is also following up with a child care facility after two children, but also didn't release the name of that facility, according to a release.

As of June 1, Grant County reported 204 cases of the virus with 4 deaths .

