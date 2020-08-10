WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee gives update on state's COVID-19 response

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give information about economic relief that could be coming to Washington businesses to help combat the financial fallouts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor will be speaking at a press conference at 3 p.m.
He will be joined by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, as well as State Health Officer Kathy Lofy, and Agung Soetamin, the general manager of S and J Food Distributors in Tacoma.
This story will be updated with more information following the press conference. Check back for updates.