Gov. Inslee visiting Spokane on Friday to tour Arena mass COVID-19 vaccine site

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane on Friday to tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site and visit 2nd Harvest.

He is expected to tour the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Area at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, followed by a media availability at 3:15 p.m. and visit to 2nd Harvest at 4 p.m. Safeway currently partners with the Washington State Department of Health to run the mass vaccination site in Spokane.

Inslee's last visit to Spokane took place on Feb. 23 when he toured Stevens Elementary School as part of a statewide tour to see how in-person learning takes place amid COVID-19 restrictions. During his visit, Inslee named Stevens Elementary student Jessie Jones the "most inspirational Washingtonian of the day" and gifted him with the Governor's Washington apple pin.